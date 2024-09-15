Bulls log 369 yards rushing, reel off 28 unanswered points







HATTIESBURG, MISS., SEPT. 14, 2024– The South Florida football team returned to Hattiesburg, Miss. for the first time in 21 years and found itself trailing 14-0 just eight minutes in before reeling off 28 unanswered points and rolling to a 49-24 victory over Southern Miss at M. M. Roberts Stadium.







The Bulls first-ever win in Hattiesburg came in the first meeting between the programs in 20 years. The Bulls outscored the Golden Eagles 49-10 over the final 52 minutes of play, racking up 562 yards of offense and 369 on the ground while collecting three turnovers.







USF now turns its attention to No. 10-ranked Miami and a highly anticipated ESPN primetime clash at Raymond James Stadium this Saturday.







Byrum Brown completed 19 of 29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 72 yards and a touchdown. Kelley Joiner Jr. ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Nay’Quan Wright added 105 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Sean Atkins caught five passes for 87 yards to move into third on the USF career receptions chart with 134.







The Bulls took a 28-21 lead to the locker room and received the second half kickoff. Brown hit Atkins for a 35-yard gain into USM territory. John Cannon set up for a 37-yard field goal, but holder Ryan Bolduc lateralled the ball to Cannon who raced 17 yards to the USM3. Ta’Ron Keith punched it in for a 35-21 lead and the Bulls were rolling in the second half, outscoring USM 21-3.







USM quarterback Ethan Crawford drove the Golden Eagles into USF territory. USM converted a 4th-and-1 at the USF31 with Crawford hitting Reed Jesiolowski for a 26-yard gain to the USF5. Two plays later, Mac Harris it Crawford on his release and Doug Blue-Eli made a diving catch of the fluttering ball to collect USF’s second turnover of the game.







The Bulls took over on the USM7 and went 93 yards for a touchdown, capping the drive with a 33-yard touchdown run from Nay’Quan Wright for a 42-21 lead.







The Bulls were driving into USM territory again when the Golden Eagles forced a fumble after an Atkins reception. USM quickly moved to the USF6, but the Bulls defense stiffened, including a sack from Kajuan Banks, and forced a 42-yard field goal attempt that missed wide left.







Joiner iced the game with a 50-yard burst up the middle for a 49-21 lead with 9:25 to play.







USM scored first on the night, taking the opening kickoff and then driving 87 yards for a touchdown. A big throwback pass to the quarterback Tate Rodemaker moved the ball 42 yards to the USF45. Five plays later, Rodemaker hit Kyirin Heath for a 19-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.







On the Bulls opening possession, Brown produced a 28-yard run to the USM40, but the Bulls faced a fourth-and-four at the 34 and were stopped as Eagles flooded the backfield.







USM promptly drove 65 yards in seven plays and led 14-0 after Rodemaker’s 37-yard screen pass to Kenyon Clay for the Golden Eagles second score.







Brown brought the USF offense back out at the USF35 and moved quickly into USM territory. After a 37-yard touchdown pass to Michael Brown-Stephens was called back due to offsetting penalties, the Bulls found themselves in a fourth-and-five at the 21. Brown hit Atkins for the first down and the Bulls got on the board when Brown hit Payten Singletary with a short touchdown pass.







Southern Miss moved into USF territory again before DeShawn Rucker forced a fumble and Caqavouis Berryhill returned it to the USM37, shifting the momentum. After a missed trick play and a five-yard penalty, Kelley Joiner bolted through the line for a 42-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14.







The Bulls defense forced the first USM punt of the game and Brown led the Bulls 72 yards for a touchdown, hitting Josh Hardeman on a 3-yard fade in the corner of the endzone. The tough catch gave the Bulls a 21-14 lead.







A 39-yard punt return from Atkins gave the Bulls the ball on the USM17. Brown went up the gut for a 16-yard run and two plays later plunged in from a yard out to give the Bulls a 28-14 lead.







USM switched quarterbacks to Crawford, who quickly hit Tiaquelin Mims for a 56-yard gain. Three plays later he ran in from eight yards out to end the USF scoring surge and make it 28-21.