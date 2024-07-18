Kelly Quinlan
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 39,828
-
- 10,032
-
- 113
-
- 43
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2024-25 season.
Every team in The American will play 18 league games, including six of its 12 conference opponents twice and the other six once – three at home and three on the road.
The complete 2024-25 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. The first conference play dates will be December 31, 2024 and will run through March 9, 2025. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 12-16.
|Team
|Home Only
|Away Only
|Home and Away
|UAB
|Charlotte
Temple
UTSA
|East Carolina
Rice
Wichita State
|Florida Atlantic, Memphis
North Texas, South Florida
Tulane, Tulsa
|Charlotte
|Memphis
South Florida
UTSA
|UAB
North Texas
Tulsa
|East Carolina, Florida Atlantic
Rice, Temple
Tulane, Wichita State
|East Carolina
|UAB
North Texas
Rice
|Memphis
Tulsa
Wichita State
|Charlotte, Florida Atlantic
South Florida, Temple
UTSA, Tulane
|Florida Atlantic
|Rice
UTSA
Wichita State
|Temple
Tulane
Tulsa
|UAB, Charlotte
East Carolina, Memphis
North Texas, South Florida
|Memphis
|East Carolina
North Texas
Tulsa
|Charlotte
UTSA
Tulane
|UAB, Florida Atlantic
Rice, South Florida
Temple, Wichita State
|North Texas
|Charlotte
Tulsa
Tulane
|East Carolina
Memphis
South Florida
|UAB, Florida Atlantic
Rice, Temple
UTSA, Wichita State
|Rice
|UAB
Temple
Wichita State
|East Carolina
Florida Atlantic
South Florida
|Charlotte, Memphis
North Texas, UTSA
Tulane, Tulsa
|South Florida
|North Texas
Rice
Tulsa
|Charlotte
UTSA
Tulane
|UAB, East Carolina
Florida Atlantic, Memphis
Temple, Wichita State
|Temple
|Florida Atlantic
Tulane
Wichita State
|UAB
Rice
UTSA
|Charlotte, East Carolina
Memphis, North Texas
South Florida, Tulsa
|UTSA
|Memphis
South Florida
Temple
|UAB
Charlotte
Florida Atlantic
|East Carolina, North Texas
Rice, Tulane
Tulsa, Wichita State
|Tulane
|Florida Atlantic
Memphis
South Florida
|North Texas
Temple
Wichita State
|UAB, Charlotte
East Carolina, Rice
UTSA, Tulsa
|Tulsa
|Charlotte
East Carolina
Florida Atlantic
|Memphis
North Texas
South Florida
|UAB, Rice
Temple, UTSA
Tulane, Wichita State
|Wichita State
|UAB
East Carolina
Tulane
|Florida Atlantic
Rice
Temple
|Charlotte, Memphis
North Texas, South Florida
UTSA, Tulsa
So USF only host North Texas, Rice and Tulsa and is on the road only at Charlotte, UTSA and Tulane. Home/Away matchups with UAB, ECU, FAU, Memphis, Temple and Wichita State.