The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2024-25 season.Every team in The American will play 18 league games, including six of its 12 conference opponents twice and the other six once – three at home and three on the road.The complete 2024-25 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. The first conference play dates will be December 31, 2024 and will run through March 9, 2025. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 12-16.So USF only host North Texas, Rice and Tulsa and is on the road only at Charlotte, UTSA and Tulane. Home/Away matchups with UAB, ECU, FAU, Memphis, Temple and Wichita State.