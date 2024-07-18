ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS The American Announces 2024-25 Mens Basketball Schedule Pairings

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2024-25 season.



Every team in The American will play 18 league games, including six of its 12 conference opponents twice and the other six once – three at home and three on the road.



The complete 2024-25 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. The first conference play dates will be December 31, 2024 and will run through March 9, 2025. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 12-16.



TeamHome OnlyAway OnlyHome and Away
UABCharlotte
Temple
UTSA		East Carolina
Rice
Wichita State		Florida Atlantic, Memphis
North Texas, South Florida
Tulane, Tulsa
CharlotteMemphis
South Florida
UTSA		UAB
North Texas
Tulsa		East Carolina, Florida Atlantic
Rice, Temple
Tulane, Wichita State
East CarolinaUAB
North Texas
Rice		Memphis
Tulsa
Wichita State		Charlotte, Florida Atlantic
South Florida, Temple
UTSA, Tulane
Florida AtlanticRice
UTSA
Wichita State		Temple
Tulane
Tulsa		UAB, Charlotte
East Carolina, Memphis
North Texas, South Florida
MemphisEast Carolina
North Texas
Tulsa		Charlotte
UTSA
Tulane		UAB, Florida Atlantic
Rice, South Florida
Temple, Wichita State
North TexasCharlotte
Tulsa
Tulane		East Carolina
Memphis
South Florida		UAB, Florida Atlantic
Rice, Temple
UTSA, Wichita State
RiceUAB
Temple
Wichita State		East Carolina
Florida Atlantic
South Florida		Charlotte, Memphis
North Texas, UTSA
Tulane, Tulsa
South FloridaNorth Texas
Rice
Tulsa		Charlotte
UTSA
Tulane		UAB, East Carolina
Florida Atlantic, Memphis
Temple, Wichita State
TempleFlorida Atlantic
Tulane
Wichita State		UAB
Rice
UTSA		Charlotte, East Carolina
Memphis, North Texas
South Florida, Tulsa
UTSAMemphis
South Florida
Temple		UAB
Charlotte
Florida Atlantic		East Carolina, North Texas
Rice, Tulane
Tulsa, Wichita State
TulaneFlorida Atlantic
Memphis
South Florida		North Texas
Temple
Wichita State		UAB, Charlotte
East Carolina, Rice
UTSA, Tulsa
TulsaCharlotte
East Carolina
Florida Atlantic		Memphis
North Texas
South Florida		UAB, Rice
Temple, UTSA
Tulane, Wichita State
Wichita StateUAB
East Carolina
Tulane		Florida Atlantic
Rice
Temple		Charlotte, Memphis
North Texas, South Florida
UTSA, Tulsa

So USF only host North Texas, Rice and Tulsa and is on the road only at Charlotte, UTSA and Tulane. Home/Away matchups with UAB, ECU, FAU, Memphis, Temple and Wichita State.
 
