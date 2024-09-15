PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the USF win at Southern Miss

Kelly Quinlan
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 40,131
-
- 10,478
-
- 113
-
- 43
As always a PFF grade of 60 is considered average, 10+ snaps is the margin where you can actually draw conclusions from things and penalties weigh big against positions.
Offense:
QB- Byrum Brown 86 snaps! 84.4 PFF to lead the team, 86.7 passing grade, 60.1 run, NFL QBR of 107.4
RB- Ta'ron Keith 77.7 PFF 22 snaps
RB- Kelley Joiner Jr. 73.6 PFF 26 snaps
RB- Nay'Quan Wright 71.6 PFF 38 snaps
WR- Joshua Hardeman 67 PFF 40 snaps
WR- Michael Brown Stephens 63.7 PFF 56 snaps
WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 61.5 PFF 58 snaps
TE- Payten Singletary 59.8 PFF 48 snaps
WR- Keshaun Singleton 59.7 PFF 10 snaps
SLT- Joshua Porter 57.7 PFF 35 snaps
TE- Gunnar Greenwald 53.4 PFF 23 snaps
SLT- Sean Atkins 52.0 PFF 67 snaps knocked for his fumble
Additional Snaps
FB- Evan Dangler 9
Offensive Line Grades
LG/LT- Jack Wilty 69.0 PFF 86 snaps 80.8 pass blk, 65.7 run blk
RG- Zane Herring 66.3 PFF 86 snaps 87.4 pass blk, 61.9 run blk
LT- RJ Perry 66.2 PFF 76 snaps 48.0 pass blk, 74.0 run blk 2 penalties
C- Mike Lofton 66.0 PFF 86 snaps 57.5 pass blk, 67.3 run blk 1 penalty
RT- Derek Bowman 55.3 PFF 86 snaps 65.6 pass blk, 65.4 run blk, 4 penalties
LG- Cole Best 48.5 PFF 11 snaps
DEFENSE
S- Jarvis Lee Jr. 83.8 PFF 12 snaps 91.1 pass rush for his red zone sack
CB- Brent Austin 79.6 PFF 48 snaps 80.3 tackle and 78.1 pass coverage!
LB- Mac Harris 79.1 PFF 46 snaps
LB- Rodney Hill 74.1 PFF 11 snaps
LB- DJ Gordon IV 73.5 PFF 11 snaps
CB- De'Shawn Rucker 73.1 PFF 46
DE- D.J. Harris 72.9 PFF 12 snaps
NT- Doug Blue Eli 70.9 PFF 36 snaps
DE- Decarius Hawthorne 70.7 PFF 39 snaps
DT- Rashad Cheney 70.7 PFF 23 snaps
NB- Kajuan Banks 69.0 PFF 38 snaps
DE- Bernard Gooden 66.0 PFF 22 snaps
S- Caqavouis Berryhill 64.9 PFF 20 snaps
S- Tavin Ward 63.7 PFF 47 snaps
S- Tawfiq Byard 63.3 PFF 34 snaps
DE- Rico Watson 62.5 PFF 26 snaps
DE- Michael Williams II 61.8 PFF 20 snaps
LB- Jamie Pettway 60.5 PFF 51 snaps
DE- Jason Vaughn 57.3 PFF 38 snaps
S- Jaelen Stokes 56.7 PFF 20 snaps 78.4 tackle
DT- Dinellson Exume 53.9 PFF 24 snaps
CB- Aamaris Brown 52.8 PFF 14 snaps 27.3 tackle
Additional Snaps
NT- Levi Smiley 9
CB- James Chenault 8
CB- Ben Knox 8
S- Fred Gaskin 4
LB- Langston Long 4
DE- Ira Singleton 4
NT- Braden Chisholm 4
DE- Ashton Mosley 3
Offense:
QB- Byrum Brown 86 snaps! 84.4 PFF to lead the team, 86.7 passing grade, 60.1 run, NFL QBR of 107.4
RB- Ta'ron Keith 77.7 PFF 22 snaps
RB- Kelley Joiner Jr. 73.6 PFF 26 snaps
RB- Nay'Quan Wright 71.6 PFF 38 snaps
WR- Joshua Hardeman 67 PFF 40 snaps
WR- Michael Brown Stephens 63.7 PFF 56 snaps
WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 61.5 PFF 58 snaps
TE- Payten Singletary 59.8 PFF 48 snaps
WR- Keshaun Singleton 59.7 PFF 10 snaps
SLT- Joshua Porter 57.7 PFF 35 snaps
TE- Gunnar Greenwald 53.4 PFF 23 snaps
SLT- Sean Atkins 52.0 PFF 67 snaps knocked for his fumble
Additional Snaps
FB- Evan Dangler 9
Offensive Line Grades
LG/LT- Jack Wilty 69.0 PFF 86 snaps 80.8 pass blk, 65.7 run blk
RG- Zane Herring 66.3 PFF 86 snaps 87.4 pass blk, 61.9 run blk
LT- RJ Perry 66.2 PFF 76 snaps 48.0 pass blk, 74.0 run blk 2 penalties
C- Mike Lofton 66.0 PFF 86 snaps 57.5 pass blk, 67.3 run blk 1 penalty
RT- Derek Bowman 55.3 PFF 86 snaps 65.6 pass blk, 65.4 run blk, 4 penalties
LG- Cole Best 48.5 PFF 11 snaps
DEFENSE
S- Jarvis Lee Jr. 83.8 PFF 12 snaps 91.1 pass rush for his red zone sack
CB- Brent Austin 79.6 PFF 48 snaps 80.3 tackle and 78.1 pass coverage!
LB- Mac Harris 79.1 PFF 46 snaps
LB- Rodney Hill 74.1 PFF 11 snaps
LB- DJ Gordon IV 73.5 PFF 11 snaps
CB- De'Shawn Rucker 73.1 PFF 46
DE- D.J. Harris 72.9 PFF 12 snaps
NT- Doug Blue Eli 70.9 PFF 36 snaps
DE- Decarius Hawthorne 70.7 PFF 39 snaps
DT- Rashad Cheney 70.7 PFF 23 snaps
NB- Kajuan Banks 69.0 PFF 38 snaps
DE- Bernard Gooden 66.0 PFF 22 snaps
S- Caqavouis Berryhill 64.9 PFF 20 snaps
S- Tavin Ward 63.7 PFF 47 snaps
S- Tawfiq Byard 63.3 PFF 34 snaps
DE- Rico Watson 62.5 PFF 26 snaps
DE- Michael Williams II 61.8 PFF 20 snaps
LB- Jamie Pettway 60.5 PFF 51 snaps
DE- Jason Vaughn 57.3 PFF 38 snaps
S- Jaelen Stokes 56.7 PFF 20 snaps 78.4 tackle
DT- Dinellson Exume 53.9 PFF 24 snaps
CB- Aamaris Brown 52.8 PFF 14 snaps 27.3 tackle
Additional Snaps
NT- Levi Smiley 9
CB- James Chenault 8
CB- Ben Knox 8
S- Fred Gaskin 4
LB- Langston Long 4
DE- Ira Singleton 4
NT- Braden Chisholm 4
DE- Ashton Mosley 3