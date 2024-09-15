PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the USF win at Southern Miss

As always a PFF grade of 60 is considered average, 10+ snaps is the margin where you can actually draw conclusions from things and penalties weigh big against positions.





Offense:

QB- Byrum Brown 86 snaps! 84.4 PFF to lead the team, 86.7 passing grade, 60.1 run, NFL QBR of 107.4



RB- Ta'ron Keith 77.7 PFF 22 snaps

RB- Kelley Joiner Jr. 73.6 PFF 26 snaps

RB- Nay'Quan Wright 71.6 PFF 38 snaps

WR- Joshua Hardeman 67 PFF 40 snaps

WR- Michael Brown Stephens 63.7 PFF 56 snaps

WR- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen 61.5 PFF 58 snaps

TE- Payten Singletary 59.8 PFF 48 snaps

WR- Keshaun Singleton 59.7 PFF 10 snaps

SLT- Joshua Porter 57.7 PFF 35 snaps

TE- Gunnar Greenwald 53.4 PFF 23 snaps

SLT- Sean Atkins 52.0 PFF 67 snaps knocked for his fumble



Additional Snaps

FB- Evan Dangler 9



Offensive Line Grades

LG/LT- Jack Wilty 69.0 PFF 86 snaps 80.8 pass blk, 65.7 run blk

RG- Zane Herring 66.3 PFF 86 snaps 87.4 pass blk, 61.9 run blk

LT- RJ Perry 66.2 PFF 76 snaps 48.0 pass blk, 74.0 run blk 2 penalties

C- Mike Lofton 66.0 PFF 86 snaps 57.5 pass blk, 67.3 run blk 1 penalty

RT- Derek Bowman 55.3 PFF 86 snaps 65.6 pass blk, 65.4 run blk, 4 penalties

LG- Cole Best 48.5 PFF 11 snaps



DEFENSE

S- Jarvis Lee Jr. 83.8 PFF 12 snaps 91.1 pass rush for his red zone sack

CB- Brent Austin 79.6 PFF 48 snaps 80.3 tackle and 78.1 pass coverage!

LB- Mac Harris 79.1 PFF 46 snaps

LB- Rodney Hill 74.1 PFF 11 snaps

LB- DJ Gordon IV 73.5 PFF 11 snaps

CB- De'Shawn Rucker 73.1 PFF 46

DE- D.J. Harris 72.9 PFF 12 snaps

NT- Doug Blue Eli 70.9 PFF 36 snaps

DE- Decarius Hawthorne 70.7 PFF 39 snaps

DT- Rashad Cheney 70.7 PFF 23 snaps

NB- Kajuan Banks 69.0 PFF 38 snaps

DE- Bernard Gooden 66.0 PFF 22 snaps

S- Caqavouis Berryhill 64.9 PFF 20 snaps

S- Tavin Ward 63.7 PFF 47 snaps

S- Tawfiq Byard 63.3 PFF 34 snaps

DE- Rico Watson 62.5 PFF 26 snaps

DE- Michael Williams II 61.8 PFF 20 snaps

LB- Jamie Pettway 60.5 PFF 51 snaps

DE- Jason Vaughn 57.3 PFF 38 snaps

S- Jaelen Stokes 56.7 PFF 20 snaps 78.4 tackle

DT- Dinellson Exume 53.9 PFF 24 snaps

CB- Aamaris Brown 52.8 PFF 14 snaps 27.3 tackle



Additional Snaps

NT- Levi Smiley 9

CB- James Chenault 8

CB- Ben Knox 8

S- Fred Gaskin 4

LB- Langston Long 4

DE- Ira Singleton 4

NT- Braden Chisholm 4

DE- Ashton Mosley 3