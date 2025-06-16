ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Official visit reactions 6/15

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
41,427
12,173
113
44
East Cobb
Targets:

New CB target "USF is looking great to me, I definitely can see myself playing there."


"USF are definitely at the top of my board no team has showed me and family the love you those guys have showed me."


"The OV was amazing. My favorite part being with the staff and meeting players building a relationship."


His highlight

"meeting with the players on the team understanding how it’s a brotherhood over there how I’m not even committed and how they know what I can bring to the table so kinda took me under they wing and it’s only the beginning

Ali has OVs with Hawaii and UNLV left and plans to make a decision after that.

From current commits


Brnes had a great time and furtherd his bond with the staff primarily Coach Orlando and Coach Brad Wilson who joined the staff in March from Indiana State where he was the DC.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: S.Kurian, USF_Dave, tadowsean and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 5/15 updates on top targets and OV season

Replies
2
Views
736
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 6/9 OV recaps and targets coming on and off the board

Replies
1
Views
671
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
M

Bryan Hodgson

Replies
46
Views
4K
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

HOOPS USF men's basketball announces additions to coaching staff

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Spring Game Observations and Notes

Replies
8
Views
2K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back