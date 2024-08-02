Official offers out for the Bulls

Here are the non-USF commit written offers that are public right now:Among the most interesting ones was Keon Young who the Bulls continue to pursue.He is on commitment #3 after USF and Florida to Ole Miss. He could flip again or could be a rebound play for the future.USF didn't finish in his final top group of schools, but I feel like this is setting up the rebound play in the future.Another former USF commit who is now committed to Dukeanother former USF commit who is committed to Auburn