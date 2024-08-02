ADVERTISEMENT

Official offers out for the Bulls

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
39,901
10,125
113
43
East Cobb
Here are the non-USF commit written offers that are public right now:

Among the most interesting ones was Keon Young who the Bulls continue to pursue.




He is on commitment #3 after USF and Florida to Ole Miss. He could flip again or could be a rebound play for the future.


USF didn't finish in his final top group of schools, but I feel like this is setting up the rebound play in the future.


Another former USF commit who is now committed to Duke


another former USF commit who is committed to Auburn
 
  • Like
Reactions: Rob-Bull
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NormalBull

Request for Kelly

Replies
14
Views
613
The Bullpen
bullsgold
bullsgold
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop: USF OV weekend recaps and updates on top targets 6/23

Replies
39
Views
1K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

USF Athletic Hall of Fame Welcomes Cardieri, Cunningham, Grothe and Koepka in Class of 2024

Replies
2
Views
79
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Zane Herring on the Outland Trophy Watch List

Replies
0
Views
116
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
LakeBull

Howdy, Go Bulls!

Replies
0
Views
182
The Bullpen
LakeBull
LakeBull
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back