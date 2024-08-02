Official offers out for the Bulls

Kelly Quinlan
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 39,901
-
- 10,125
-
- 113
-
- 43
Here are the non-USF commit written offers that are public right now:
Among the most interesting ones was Keon Young who the Bulls continue to pursue.
He is on commitment #3 after USF and Florida to Ole Miss. He could flip again or could be a rebound play for the future.
USF didn't finish in his final top group of schools, but I feel like this is setting up the rebound play in the future.
Another former USF commit who is now committed to Duke
another former USF commit who is committed to Auburn
Among the most interesting ones was Keon Young who the Bulls continue to pursue.
He is on commitment #3 after USF and Florida to Ole Miss. He could flip again or could be a rebound play for the future.
USF didn't finish in his final top group of schools, but I feel like this is setting up the rebound play in the future.
Another former USF commit who is now committed to Duke
another former USF commit who is committed to Auburn