ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS NCAA Tournament/NIT viewing guide for USF coaching targets

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
41,047
11,575
113
44
East Cobb
I figured you all might want to tune in and watch these teams and their style of play

Takayo Siddle (HC UNC-Wilmington)​

his team plays tonight against Texas Tech a favorite to make the Elite Eight at 10:10 pm on TruTV

Andy Kennedy (HC UAB)

The team upset Saint Joseph's and will play at Santa Clara on Sunday in the second round of the NIT. The game is on ESPN at 9 pm.

Chris Capko (SMU assistant)

SMU won the first round NIT game over Northern Iowa 73-63 and will host Oklahoma State at 3 pm on Sunday on ESPN.

Ryan Pannone (Alabama assistant)

Alabama plays on Friday at 12:40 on TruTV against Robert Morris



DONE:
Bucky McMillan (Samford) lost to George Mason in the NIT first round 86-69.
Bob Richey (Furman) lost in the NIT first round to North Texas 75-64.
Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State) did not make the postseason.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChiTownBull1 and USF_Dave
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

USF Men's Basketball Falls to Wichita State in the Second Round of the AAC Tournament, 73-68

Replies
0
Views
350
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL Thoughts on the USF schedule release

Replies
33
Views
2K
The Bullpen
usf94
usf94
Kelly Quinlan

USF Men’s Basketball Heads North to Philadelphia for a Matchup with Temple

Replies
27
Views
680
The Bullpen
USF_EGB
U
Kelly Quinlan

Reynolds Records a Double-Double, But USF Men’s Basketball Falls to UAB

Replies
0
Views
557
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
R

HOOPS Updated Candidates for USF Men Basketball Head Coaching Job

Replies
93
Views
11K
The Bullpen
prettyballa11
P
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back