Kelly Quinlan
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jul 10, 2006
-
- 41,047
-
- 11,575
-
- 113
-
- 44
I figured you all might want to tune in and watch these teams and their style of play
Chris Capko (SMU assistant)
SMU won the first round NIT game over Northern Iowa 73-63 and will host Oklahoma State at 3 pm on Sunday on ESPN.
Ryan Pannone (Alabama assistant)
Alabama plays on Friday at 12:40 on TruTV against Robert Morris
DONE:
Bucky McMillan (Samford) lost to George Mason in the NIT first round 86-69.
Bob Richey (Furman) lost in the NIT first round to North Texas 75-64.
Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State) did not make the postseason.
Takayo Siddle (HC UNC-Wilmington)his team plays tonight against Texas Tech a favorite to make the Elite Eight at 10:10 pm on TruTV
Andy Kennedy (HC UAB)The team upset Saint Joseph's and will play at Santa Clara on Sunday in the second round of the NIT. The game is on ESPN at 9 pm.
Chris Capko (SMU assistant)
SMU won the first round NIT game over Northern Iowa 73-63 and will host Oklahoma State at 3 pm on Sunday on ESPN.
Ryan Pannone (Alabama assistant)
Alabama plays on Friday at 12:40 on TruTV against Robert Morris
DONE:
Bucky McMillan (Samford) lost to George Mason in the NIT first round 86-69.
Bob Richey (Furman) lost in the NIT first round to North Texas 75-64.
Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State) did not make the postseason.