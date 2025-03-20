I figured you all might want to tune in and watch these teams and their style of play



Takayo Siddle (HC UNC-Wilmington)​ his team plays tonight against Texas Tech a favorite to make the Elite Eight at 10:10 pm on TruTV

Andy Kennedy (HC UAB)​ The team upset Saint Joseph's and will play at Santa Clara on Sunday in the second round of the NIT. The game is on ESPN at 9 pm.



Chris Capko (SMU assistant)



SMU won the first round NIT game over Northern Iowa 73-63 and will host Oklahoma State at 3 pm on Sunday on ESPN.



Ryan Pannone (Alabama assistant)



Alabama plays on Friday at 12:40 on TruTV against Robert Morris







DONE:

Bucky McMillan (Samford) lost to George Mason in the NIT first round 86-69.

Bob Richey (Furman) lost in the NIT first round to North Texas 75-64.

Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State) did not make the postseason.