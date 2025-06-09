ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 6/9 OV recaps and targets coming on and off the board

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
41,384
12,072
113
44
East Cobb

He was a surprise OV they kept quiet ahead of time. He is a very talented pass rusher and GA is loaded with DE/pass rush guys this cycle so he is slipping through the cracks and isn't SEC-bound like he would likely be in most normal years.


USF is recruiting him as a LB, but he has offers as a WR and safety as well from FBS schools. Roux has the Bulls out in front after a tremenous OV this past weekend. He is going to ECU on 6/19 and then announcing on June 30th.


Ramil had a great OV to USF and that set the bar for him. Georgia Tech and Mississippi State are set to host him on his final two OVs and then he will decide after that. He didn't take an OV two weeks ago so this is all kind of new to him, but I like the Bulls chances here.


Irvin for whatever reason, took forever to do this but committed to Arkansas today following his USF OV.


Franklin had a really good USF. He told me, he is trying to keep things quiet until he makes his decision.


I expect USF to be back in the mix for Turk. He overplayed his hand a little bit when he got offers from GT, Clemson and UGA. He is not a top guy for any of them and as they've filled up their OL classes, that has opened a great window for USF to steal a kid who should be a high-end P4 kid.



Has an OV set with USF for next week, I assume he won't be taking it, but I'll check on this later in the week. He committed to the Orange today.
 
  • Like
Reactions: werliaros and usf94
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 5/15 updates on top targets and OV season

Replies
2
Views
686
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 6/1

Replies
7
Views
791
The Bullpen
USF_Dave
USF_Dave
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 5/28

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING The race is on for Rinaldo Callaway III

Replies
1
Views
557
The Bullpen
USF_Dave
USF_Dave
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls make the final 3 for North Carolina edge rusher

Replies
0
Views
299
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back