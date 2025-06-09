He was a surprise OV they kept quiet ahead of time. He is a very talented pass rusher and GA is loaded with DE/pass rush guys this cycle so he is slipping through the cracks and isn't SEC-bound like he would likely be in most normal years.USF is recruiting him as a LB, but he has offers as a WR and safety as well from FBS schools. Roux has the Bulls out in front after a tremenous OV this past weekend. He is going to ECU on 6/19 and then announcing on June 30th.Ramil had a great OV to USF and that set the bar for him. Georgia Tech and Mississippi State are set to host him on his final two OVs and then he will decide after that. He didn't take an OV two weeks ago so this is all kind of new to him, but I like the Bulls chances here.Irvin for whatever reason, took forever to do this but committed to Arkansas today following his USF OV.Franklin had a really good USF. He told me, he is trying to keep things quiet until he makes his decision.I expect USF to be back in the mix for Turk. He overplayed his hand a little bit when he got offers from GT, Clemson and UGA. He is not a top guy for any of them and as they've filled up their OL classes, that has opened a great window for USF to steal a kid who should be a high-end P4 kid.Has an OV set with USF for next week, I assume he won't be taking it, but I'll check on this later in the week. He committed to the Orange today.