ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 6/1

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 10, 2006
41,362
12,034
113
44
East Cobb
A lot going on, been swamped but here are some quick updates. Bad news first.


He just OV'd to Rutgers and they believe he flipped to the Scarlet Knights. USF is trying to keep him in the fold for now. It is interesting he hasn't gone public yet if he did flip. Our Rutgers guy thinks he is a done deal there.



He just OV'd to UCF but did not shut things down and he is visiting USF this coming week and then GT and Wake the final two June weekends.


He took his OV to GT and will head to VT and then USF for his final OV as of now. VT was the early favorite but he didn't pop. I'm curious to see how this plays out. USF is one of the final three for him along with the other two schools I just mentioned.


He locked in an OV with USF, he is also visiting GT and App State. Very athletic safety type, could be a banger bigger safety.
 
  • Like
Reactions: USF_Dave
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls make the final 3 for North Carolina edge rusher

Replies
0
Views
274
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 5/28

Replies
5
Views
548
The Bullpen
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Bulls Scoop 5/15 updates on top targets and OV season

Replies
2
Views
612
The Bullpen
ChiTownBull1
ChiTownBull1
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING The race is on for Rinaldo Callaway III

Replies
1
Views
454
The Bullpen
USF_Dave
USF_Dave
Kelly Quinlan

FOOTBALL RECRUITING Rivals Miami Camp Notebook

Replies
1
Views
970
The Bullpen
usf94
usf94
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back