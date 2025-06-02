A lot going on, been swamped but here are some quick updates. Bad news first.He just OV'd to Rutgers and they believe he flipped to the Scarlet Knights. USF is trying to keep him in the fold for now. It is interesting he hasn't gone public yet if he did flip. Our Rutgers guy thinks he is a done deal there.He just OV'd to UCF but did not shut things down and he is visiting USF this coming week and then GT and Wake the final two June weekends.He took his OV to GT and will head to VT and then USF for his final OV as of now. VT was the early favorite but he didn't pop. I'm curious to see how this plays out. USF is one of the final three for him along with the other two schools I just mentioned.He locked in an OV with USF, he is also visiting GT and App State. Very athletic safety type, could be a banger bigger safety.