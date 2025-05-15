What I'm calling the great reshuffling is taking place right now as teams have to make decisions on who they actually want to still visit after seeing kids this spring and how they have developed and how their rosters look post-Winter/Spring portal seasons.Also the Bulls have lots of hunters trying to poach their commits. That is again a credit to the early scouting by Alex Golesh's staff and the ability to get on guys early.USF TOP TARGETSHoodie did an in-home with Charney tonight who has an OV set for the middle of next month and is one of their top OL targets for 2026This kid is really special and USF is making a hard run at him right now.He has one of the fullest OV dance cards so far and just added a trip to Wisconsin as well.COMMITS NOW BEING TARGETED BY OTHER PROGRAMSUNC is making a very hard push now for Jones and were in to see him.Kentucky and Tulane are coming hard along with Rutgers for Callaway now. He has OVs set with the first two with the Bulls still getting the last OV.Georgia Southern actually did an in-home with DozierFADING OUT OF THE MIXCarbin's first OV date he set was with USF but he told us today he is cancelling that one. He is OVing to Miss State, GT, Baylor and Louisville as of now.Chukuyem also had an OV set with USF that is also cancelled now. FSU, Ole Miss, Cincy and Minnesota are now getting OVs with some others maybe pushing some of those out after a good spring.