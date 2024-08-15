​

The American Athletic Conference has announced the scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2025 football season.The scheduling model was approved by The American's athletic directors earlier this week.The 2025 season will be The American's second in its current 14-team configuration. The schedule format calls for each team to play eight conference games, with four home games and four road contests for each team.The scheduling format fulfills a number of objectives set by the conference. There are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones, and each team will have played at least one road game in Texas in a two-year span.The American will continue with a single-division format in 2025. The top two teams in the final regular-season standings will qualify for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.The full 2025 conference schedule will be announced in February.Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South FloridaAway: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice TulsaHome: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, TulsaAway: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, TulaneHome: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSAAway: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, TulaneHome: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, TulsaAway: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, TulaneHome: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, TulsaAway: Navy, Rice, South Florida, TulaneHome: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, TulsaAway: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, RiceHome: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South FloridaAway: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, TulsaHome: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSAAway: UAB, Army, Charlotte, RiceHome: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North TexasAway: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSAHome: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSAAway: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North TexasHome: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, TulaneAway: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, TulsaHome: Army, East Carolina, Rice, TulaneAway: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, TempleHome: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida AtlanticAway: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, TulsaHome: UAB, Navy, Temple, TulaneAway: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis